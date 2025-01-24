Emergency services help evacuate two Kerry families while roads also blocked

Emergency services had to come to the aid of two separate Kerry families overnight as extreme winds caused structural damage to homes.

Gusts of up to 137km/h were recorded at the Valentia weather station overnight.

Wind speeds at the South Kerry station peaked at around 3am, reaching 83km/h with those gusts of 137km/h.

Gusts of over 100km/h are still being recorded at Valentia as of 7am, with regular wind speeds at around 70km/h.

Gardai and KCC are advising people not to travel throughout the county this morning with multiple reports of fallen trees and debris.

Emergency services had to help with the evacuation of several people from a house in the Dingle area when the gable wall on the house was blown in.

Separately a number of people were helped to safety when the roof of a house was badly damaged in Ballybunion. No injuries were reported in either incident.

KCC is advising that the N72 Killarney to Fossa and Killorglin road is reported as blocked at Ballydowney Riding Stables by a fallen tree. Crews will attend when it is safe to do so.

On the Aghacurreen road towards the KWD Depot a telegraph pole is reported as leaning over the road.

Spot flooding is also being reported in several locations on the N72 and other roads.

A pole is down in Ballyheigue and a gable wall has fallen into the roadway.

The Knocknasna road from Buckleys Cross Road is partially blocked as a tree is down.

There are reports that a tree is down on island road in Tarbert towards the ferry, and a second tree down on the N69 Tarbert to Glin road - both roads are said to be impassable at the moment. In New street in Abbeyfeale a builders barrier has blown down blocking the street.

Gardai are warning of trees down in multiple areas across the county and advising motorists to drive with caution even after the red weather warning ends at 10. An orange weather warning will remain in place in Kerry until 5pm this evening.