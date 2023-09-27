Advertisement
Electricity outage update 5.30pm

Sep 27, 2023 17:13 By radiokerrynews
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Electricity-00004.jpg Creative Commons
Hundreds of homes and businesses in the county remain without power as a result of Storm Agnes.

373 homes and businesses in the Ballydesmond area are without power.

ESB’s PowerCheck app estimates that power should be restored there by 7pm.

123 homes and businesses are also affected in Milltown - it's hoped that they will have electricity back by 8pm.

In Rathmore, 88 customers without power should have supply back by 6pm.

In Gurranbane in South Kerry, 53 customers are without electricity – it’s estimated supply should be restored by 8 o'clock tonight.

Eleven customers remain without power in the Woodford area of Killarney - power should be back by 7 this evening.

For updates go to https://powercheck.esbnetworks.ie/

 

