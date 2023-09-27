Advertisement
News

Kerry hit by very strong wind and intense rain today

Sep 27, 2023 07:32 By radiokerrynews
Kerry hit by very strong wind and intense rain today
Share this article

Kerry will be hit by very strong wind and intense rain today.
Met Éireann has two status orange weather warnings for the county as Storm Agnes makes landfall.
They come into force at 9am, with the orange wind warning last night extended to last until 5 o'clock this evening; the rain alert ends at 3pm.
Met Éireann is forecasting very strong and gusty southerly winds, with some severe and damaging gusts for Kerry, along with spells of heavy and occasionally intense rain.
It warns of the potential for coastal and localised flooding, poor visibility, difficult travel conditions, power outages, and fallen trees.
Yellow alerts for rain and wind then remain in place until midnight.
Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Doctor admits mistake in not checking bloods of woman who subsequently died at UHK
Advertisement
Listowel students left stranded as Tralee bus is full to capacity
Both weather warnings for Kerry upgraded to status orange for Storm Agnes
Advertisement

Recommended

Doctor admits mistake in not checking bloods of woman who subsequently died at UHK
Both weather warnings for Kerry upgraded to status orange for Storm Agnes
Listowel students left stranded as Tralee bus is full to capacity
Kerry duo win prestigious competition
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus