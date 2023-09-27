Kerry hit by very strong wind and intense rain today

Kerry will be hit by very strong wind and intense rain today.

Met Éireann has two status orange weather warnings for the county as Storm Agnes makes landfall.

They come into force at 9am, with the orange wind warning last night extended to last until 5 o'clock this evening; the rain alert ends at 3pm.

Met Éireann is forecasting very strong and gusty southerly winds, with some severe and damaging gusts for Kerry, along with spells of heavy and occasionally intense rain.

It warns of the potential for coastal and localised flooding, poor visibility, difficult travel conditions, power outages, and fallen trees.

Yellow alerts for rain and wind then remain in place until midnight.