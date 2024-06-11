Election posters must be moved by midnight Friday

Those who contested the local elections have until midnight on Friday to remove all their posters or they could be fined.

All election posters must be removed within seven days of polling day, under the Litter Pollution Act.

All items used to erect posters, including plastic ties, must also be removed by the same date.

If posters and associated materials aren’t removed within the timeframe a fine of €150 can be imposed.

Kerry County Council can remove remaining posters after the timeline and if the Local Authority incurs costs to remove these posters they can look to recover the costs from the relevant candidate.