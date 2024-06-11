Advertisement
News

Election posters must be moved by midnight Friday

Jun 11, 2024 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Election posters must be moved by midnight Friday
Election by Nick Youngson CC BY-SA 3.0 Alpha Stock Images
Share this article

Those who contested the local elections have until midnight on Friday to remove all their posters or they could be fined.

All election posters must be removed within seven days of polling day, under the Litter Pollution Act.

All items used to erect posters, including plastic ties, must also be removed by the same date.

Advertisement

If posters and associated materials aren’t removed within the timeframe a fine of €150 can be imposed.

Kerry County Council can remove remaining posters after the timeline and if the Local Authority incurs costs to remove these posters they can look to recover the costs from the relevant candidate.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Sean Kelly to tackle issues over too much regulation on return to European Parliament
Advertisement
Tralee woman appointed interim Chief Medical Officer
First time candidate Podge Foley says community work helped him through hard times
Advertisement

Recommended

Corcoran's Furniture and Carpets charity walk in aid of Autism Assistance Dogs Ireland
First time candidate Podge Foley says community work helped him through hard times
Tralee woman appointed interim Chief Medical Officer
Free walk in health checks today in Milltown for Men’s Health at the Mart awareness day
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus