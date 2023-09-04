Advertisement
Elderly man shaken after two intruders break into his home in Listowel

Sep 4, 2023 17:43 By radiokerrynews
Elderly man shaken after two intruders break into his home in Listowel
An elderly man was left shaken after he awoke to find two intruders in his home in Listowel.

The incident occurred around 3am at Feale Drive in the town, on the morning of Monday, August 28.

The intruders fled the scene once disturbed and nothing was taken in the break-in.

Garda Patricia Fitzpatrick made this appeal to the public:

Seperately, Gardaí in Listowel are investigating a criminal damage incident at Stoker's Lawn in the town, in which the window of a house was broken.

Anyone with information on either incident, is asked to contact Listowel Garda Station.

 

