Education Minister hopes new approach will help older children report bullying

A new system for dealing with reports of bullying has been launched for schools.

The 'Bí Cineálta' or 'Be Kind', procedures were developed by the Department of Education, with the help of children, parents and teachers.

A report published today, found almost one third of secondary school students say they feel 'unwelcome' at their school.

Education Minister and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley, hopes the new approach will help older children feel more comfortable to report bullying incidents: