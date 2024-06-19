Advertisement
News

Education Minister hopes new approach will help older children report bullying

Jun 19, 2024 13:16 By radiokerrynews
Education Minister hopes new approach will help older children report bullying
Share this article

A new system for dealing with reports of bullying has been launched for schools.

The 'Bí Cineálta' or 'Be Kind', procedures were developed by the Department of Education, with the help of children, parents and teachers.

A report published today, found almost one third of secondary school students say they feel 'unwelcome' at their school.

Advertisement

Education Minister and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley, hopes the new approach will help older children feel more comfortable to report bullying incidents:

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

State ordered to provide update in Kerry crystal meth case or face matter being struck out
Advertisement
Kerry Green Party representative supporting Pippa Hackett in leadership contest
Contractors tendering for Adare bypass must commit to finishing project before 2027 Ryder Cup
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry Aware Of Expectations As They Take On Minor Champions
Kerry TD says majority of measures in EU Migration Pact not in Ireland’s interests
State ordered to provide update in Kerry crystal meth case or face matter being struck out
Tips for Choosing your Wedding Band by Ian Hendrick
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus