Education Minister announces new anti-bullying measure and confirms new Kerry Fianna Fáil local election candidate

Apr 12, 2024 13:26 By radiokerrynews
Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry
New modules have been rolled out as part of the Department of Education’s Cineáltas programme.

The anti-bullying action plan was launched last year by Education Minister and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD, Norma Foley.

It focuses on five key areas; including a newly launched anonymous data reporting system.

Minister Foley says this new element will allow cases of bullying within schools to be reported and logged; to inform what elements need to be addressed.

She says these pathways will be a huge resource for schools.

Minister Norma Foley says the focus of upcoming Fianna Fáil Ard Fheis, will be on their candidates across all areas at local and European level.

She confirmed that the party will be running a third candidate in the Kenmare Local Electoral Area in June’s local elections.

Last month, sitting councillor John Francis Flynn announced he would not be contesting his seat.

Minister Foley says the third candidate selected to run on the Fianna Fáil ticket in the area alongside sitting Cllr’s Norma Moriarty and Michael Cahill will be announced in the coming days.

