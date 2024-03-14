Cllr John Francis Flynn will not contest next local elections

Fianna Fáil councillor John Francis Flynn is stepping down from politics and will not be contesting this summer's local election for Kerry County Council.

The 32-year-old Killorglin native is a two term councillor who was first elected in 2014 in what was then the Killorglin Local Electoral Area.

He was reelected for the Kenmare Local Electoral Area in 2019.

Advertisement

Cllr Flynn served as Mayor of Kerry/Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council between 2022-23; and was elected Cathaoirleach of Kenmare Municipal District in 2020.

He says he’ll remain in his role on the council until the elections take place.

Fianna Fáil has two sitting councillors in the Kenmare Municipal District, Norma Moriarty and Michael Cahill who are both running again.

Advertisement

The party is understood to be looking at adding another candidate to run in the Kenmare Local Electoral Area.