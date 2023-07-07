East Kerry residential nursing home found to be non-compliant in infection control

The health watchdog has found a residential nursing home in Kerry was non-compliant in regards to infection control.

The Health Information and Quality Authority carried out an unannounced inspection at Our Lady of Lourdes Care Facility in Kilcummin, on February 13th.

The centre was inspected across 25 categories and found to be non-compliant in three areas; substantially compliant in five categories; and fully compliant in 17.

Advertisement

Our Lady of Lourdes Care Facility is a 68 resident nursing home located in Kilcummin.

The centre provides 24-hour nursing care to residents whose dependency range from low to maximum care needs, including - Long-term care, dementia care, convalescence, respite and palliative care.

The facility was found to be fully compliant across 17 areas of the Health Act 2007, with inspectors noting residents were supported to have a good quality of life; a rights-based approach to care delivery was promoted; and the governance structure was clear and known to staff.

Advertisement

Inspectors found the home to be non-compliant in three areas - Infection control; premises; and personal possessions.

The report outlines that flooring in some bedrooms was worn and floor panels were missing; surfaces to bed-rails and bed frames were quite worn; while access to outdoor space was not maintained to enable residents access the area safely or independently.

Inspectors found that some residents had access to double wardrobes, while others had access to single wardrobes, which wouldn’t be adequate for people in long-stay residential service. They noted this was a repeat finding which had been identified in previous inspections.

Advertisement

The report found that management of the environment required action to minimise the risk of transmitting infection, with many repeat findings.

They noted terminal cleaning checks were not completed, to ensure rooms were deep cleaned and ready for occupancy following the discharge of a resident.

The sluice room was found not to support effective infection prevention and control, as there was no bedpan washer for decontamination of human waste receptacles (such as urine bottles, bedpans and commode basins); while assurances were not provided that decontamination of such equipment, was being managed in line with best practice.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the facility was found to be substantially compliant in five areas - Governance & management; complaints procedure; food and nutrition; fire precautions; individual assessment and care plan.