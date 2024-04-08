€2.7 million allocated to support digital learning and building works in Kerry schools

€2.7 million has been allocated to support digital learning and minor building works in Kerry schools.

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD, Norma Foley made the announcement.

€933,851.52 ICT grant funding will support Kerry primary schools, while a further €633,477 has been allocated for post-primary schools in the county.

€1.1 million has also been allocated under minor works grants for Kerry primary schools.

ICT Grant funding by county:

Primary Total Post-primary Total Full Total Carlow €409,282.91 €337,934.72 €747,217.63 Cavan €567,771.39 €336,101.88 €903,873.27 Clare €777,243.51 €485,589.76 €1,262,833.27 Cork €3,280,552.34 €2,366,934.20 €5,647,486.54 Donegal €1,151,890.33 €774,006.04 €1,925,896.37 Dublin €6,853,202.58 €4,808,434.12 €11,661,636.70 Galway €1,703,507.50 €1,169,925.72 €2,873,433.22 Kerry €933,851.52 €633,477.00 €1,567,328.52 Kildare €1,410,426.60 €1,060,253.68 €2,470,680.28 Kilkenny €605,413.31 €448,012.08 €1,053,425.39 Laois €579,516.21 €347,530.48 €927,046.69 Leitrim €231,748.48 €150,126.40 €381,874.88 Limerick €1,229,424.29 €873,053.64 €2,102,477.93 Longford €301,700.48 €240,764.44 €542,464.92 Louth €862,097.66 €715,029.76 €1,577,127.42 Mayo €923,755.48 €597,912.28 €1,521,667.76 Meath €1,307,965.00 €878,162.80 €2,186,127.80 Monaghan €447,666.50 €310,941.00 €758,607.50 Offaly €535,120.78 €359,175.96 €894,296.74 Roscommon €506,102.84 €243,218.16 €749,321.00 Sligo €435,222.04 €283,989.16 €719,211.20 Tipperary €1,078,082.39 €778,502.60 €1,856,584.99 Waterford €737,620.17 €530,796.48 €1,268,416.65 Westmeath €627,997.26 €452,738.00 €1,080,735.26 Wexford €973,494.84 €735,726.76 €1,709,221.60 Wicklow €904,287.86 €696,517.24 €1,600,805.10

Minor Works Grant funding by county:

Projected Minor Works Grant payments to Primary Schools for school year 2024/2025 County (€m's) Carlow 0.4 Cavan 0.6 Clare 0.9 Cork 3.3 Donegal 1.3 Dublin 5.7 Galway 1.8 Kerry 1.1 Kildare 1.2 Kilkenny 0.6 Laois 0.5 Leitrim 0.3 Limerick 1.3 Longford 0.3 Louth 0.8 Mayo 1.1 Meath 1.2 Monaghan 0.5 Offaly 0.6 Roscommon 0.6 Sligo 0.5 Tipperary 1.2 Waterford 0.8 Westmeath 0.7 Wexford 1.0 Wicklow 0.8