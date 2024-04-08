Advertisement
News

€2.7 million allocated to support digital learning and building works in Kerry schools

Apr 8, 2024 13:31 By radiokerrynews
€2.7 million allocated to support digital learning and building works in Kerry schools
Photo: Pixabay
Share this article

€2.7 million has been allocated to support digital learning and minor building works in Kerry schools.

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD, Norma Foley made the announcement.

€933,851.52 ICT grant funding will support Kerry primary schools, while a further €633,477 has been allocated for post-primary schools in the county.

Advertisement

€1.1 million has also been allocated under minor works grants for Kerry primary schools.

ICT Grant funding by county:

Primary Total Post-primary Total Full Total
Carlow €409,282.91 €337,934.72 €747,217.63
Cavan €567,771.39 €336,101.88 €903,873.27
Clare €777,243.51 €485,589.76 €1,262,833.27
Cork €3,280,552.34 €2,366,934.20 €5,647,486.54
Donegal €1,151,890.33 €774,006.04 €1,925,896.37
Dublin €6,853,202.58 €4,808,434.12 €11,661,636.70
Galway €1,703,507.50 €1,169,925.72 €2,873,433.22
Kerry €933,851.52 €633,477.00 €1,567,328.52
Kildare €1,410,426.60 €1,060,253.68 €2,470,680.28
Kilkenny €605,413.31 €448,012.08 €1,053,425.39
Laois €579,516.21 €347,530.48 €927,046.69
Leitrim €231,748.48 €150,126.40 €381,874.88
Limerick €1,229,424.29 €873,053.64 €2,102,477.93
Longford €301,700.48 €240,764.44 €542,464.92
Louth €862,097.66 €715,029.76 €1,577,127.42
Mayo €923,755.48 €597,912.28 €1,521,667.76
Meath €1,307,965.00 €878,162.80 €2,186,127.80
Monaghan €447,666.50 €310,941.00 €758,607.50
Offaly €535,120.78 €359,175.96 €894,296.74
Roscommon €506,102.84 €243,218.16 €749,321.00
Sligo €435,222.04 €283,989.16 €719,211.20
Tipperary €1,078,082.39 €778,502.60 €1,856,584.99
Waterford €737,620.17 €530,796.48 €1,268,416.65
Westmeath €627,997.26 €452,738.00 €1,080,735.26
Wexford €973,494.84 €735,726.76 €1,709,221.60
Wicklow €904,287.86 €696,517.24 €1,600,805.10
Advertisement

 

Minor Works Grant funding by county:

Projected Minor Works Grant payments to Primary Schools  for school year 2024/2025
County (€m's)
Carlow 0.4
Cavan 0.6
Clare 0.9
Cork 3.3
Donegal 1.3
Dublin 5.7
Galway 1.8
Kerry 1.1
Kildare 1.2
Kilkenny 0.6
Laois 0.5
Leitrim 0.3
Limerick 1.3
Longford 0.3
Louth 0.8
Mayo 1.1
Meath 1.2
Monaghan 0.5
Offaly 0.6
Roscommon 0.6
Sligo 0.5
Tipperary 1.2
Waterford 0.8
Westmeath 0.7
Wexford 1.0
Wicklow 0.8
Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

20 patients waiting on trolleys in UHK
Advertisement
Killorglin man appeals to sailing clubs to get involved in a new multiple sclerosis initiative
Kerry generates more wind power in March than any other county in Ireland
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry generates more wind power in March than any other county in Ireland
Killorglin man appeals to sailing clubs to get involved in a new multiple sclerosis initiative
20 patients waiting on trolleys in UHK
Kerry MEP emphasises contributions of older people to society
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus