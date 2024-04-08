€2.7 million allocated to support digital learning and building works in Kerry schools

€2.7 million has been allocated to support digital learning and minor building works in Kerry schools.
Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD, Norma Foley made the announcement.
€933,851.52 ICT grant funding will support Kerry primary schools, while a further €633,477 has been allocated for post-primary schools in the county.
€1.1 million has also been allocated under minor works grants for Kerry primary schools.
ICT Grant funding by county:
|Primary Total
|Post-primary Total
|Full Total
|Carlow
|€409,282.91
|€337,934.72
|€747,217.63
|Cavan
|€567,771.39
|€336,101.88
|€903,873.27
|Clare
|€777,243.51
|€485,589.76
|€1,262,833.27
|Cork
|€3,280,552.34
|€2,366,934.20
|€5,647,486.54
|Donegal
|€1,151,890.33
|€774,006.04
|€1,925,896.37
|Dublin
|€6,853,202.58
|€4,808,434.12
|€11,661,636.70
|Galway
|€1,703,507.50
|€1,169,925.72
|€2,873,433.22
|Kerry
|€933,851.52
|€633,477.00
|€1,567,328.52
|Kildare
|€1,410,426.60
|€1,060,253.68
|€2,470,680.28
|Kilkenny
|€605,413.31
|€448,012.08
|€1,053,425.39
|Laois
|€579,516.21
|€347,530.48
|€927,046.69
|Leitrim
|€231,748.48
|€150,126.40
|€381,874.88
|Limerick
|€1,229,424.29
|€873,053.64
|€2,102,477.93
|Longford
|€301,700.48
|€240,764.44
|€542,464.92
|Louth
|€862,097.66
|€715,029.76
|€1,577,127.42
|Mayo
|€923,755.48
|€597,912.28
|€1,521,667.76
|Meath
|€1,307,965.00
|€878,162.80
|€2,186,127.80
|Monaghan
|€447,666.50
|€310,941.00
|€758,607.50
|Offaly
|€535,120.78
|€359,175.96
|€894,296.74
|Roscommon
|€506,102.84
|€243,218.16
|€749,321.00
|Sligo
|€435,222.04
|€283,989.16
|€719,211.20
|Tipperary
|€1,078,082.39
|€778,502.60
|€1,856,584.99
|Waterford
|€737,620.17
|€530,796.48
|€1,268,416.65
|Westmeath
|€627,997.26
|€452,738.00
|€1,080,735.26
|Wexford
|€973,494.84
|€735,726.76
|€1,709,221.60
|Wicklow
|€904,287.86
|€696,517.24
|€1,600,805.10
Minor Works Grant funding by county:
|Projected Minor Works Grant payments to Primary Schools for school year 2024/2025
|County
|(€m's)
|Carlow
|0.4
|Cavan
|0.6
|Clare
|0.9
|Cork
|3.3
|Donegal
|1.3
|Dublin
|5.7
|Galway
|1.8
|Kerry
|1.1
|Kildare
|1.2
|Kilkenny
|0.6
|Laois
|0.5
|Leitrim
|0.3
|Limerick
|1.3
|Longford
|0.3
|Louth
|0.8
|Mayo
|1.1
|Meath
|1.2
|Monaghan
|0.5
|Offaly
|0.6
|Roscommon
|0.6
|Sligo
|0.5
|Tipperary
|1.2
|Waterford
|0.8
|Westmeath
|0.7
|Wexford
|1.0
|Wicklow
|0.8
