€2.5 million for rural roads and laneways in Kerry

Kerry has been allocated over €2.5 million to upgrade rural roads and laneways.

The funding is part of a record-high €40 million allocation nationally for the Local Improvement Scheme.

The funding, however, is for works to be carried out across 2024 and 2025.

Advertisement

The focus of the Local Improvement Scheme is on upgrading rural laneways and non-public roads which provide access to homes, farms and outdoor amenities, and are not normally maintained by local authorities.

As of October last year, there were 673 roads awaiting LIS funding in Kerry.

Last year, €1.5 million was allocated to Kerry under the scheme, which allowed the completion of 23 roads.

Advertisement

Minister Heather Humphreys has now announced Kerry will receive €2.5 million for the scheme this year.

This allocation is for works to be carried out across 2024 and 2025, but it's not yet known whether or not there will be another allocation next year.

Minister Humphreys says she’s aware local authorities need to carry out LIS works when weather conditions are favourable.

Advertisement

She adds this greater flexibility on the use of funding will help local authorities better plan their work programmes.

Just Cork, Donegal, and Galway were allocated more funding than Kerry under this year’s allocations.

The €2.5 million allocation for Kerry has been welcomed by Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley, and Kerry Independent TDs Michael and Danny Healy-Rae.