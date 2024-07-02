Advertisement
€1.2m Killarney cycle lane and footpath works to be completed this month

Jul 2, 2024 17:47 By radiokerrynews
Works on a footpath and cycle lanes on Killarney's Rock Road are to be largely complete by July 19th according to Kerry County Council.

The €1.2 million project, which is part of a larger plan for cycle lanes and safety improvement works in Killarney, began in April.

Two-way traffic will return fully after Friday, July 19th.

The council said minor snagging and landscaping works will take place in August, however, this work will not affect two-way traffic flow on Rock Road.

The works have led to traffic disruption on entry to Killarney from the Tralee side with traffic being rerouted to St Margaret's Road or the bypass road, on Mondays to Fridays for the duration.

The  National Transport Authority funded the project.

