€1.2 million secured for new amenities in Fenit

Kerry County Council has begun the process to secure planning for new amenities in Fenit.

Fáilte Ireland has given €1.2 million to the council for facilities including the provision of hot showers, changing and toilet facilities, and equipment wash-down facilities.

The amenities for water sports participants and cyclists will be fully wheelchair accessible and include a ‘Changing Place’.

Full details and designs can be viewed online and submissions from the public can be sent to the council no later than Friday 15th March.