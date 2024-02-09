Advertisement
News

€1.2 million secured for new amenities in Fenit

Feb 9, 2024 08:20 By radiokerrynews
€1.2 million secured for new amenities in Fenit
Share this article

Kerry County Council has begun the process to secure planning for new amenities in Fenit.

Fáilte Ireland has given €1.2 million to the council for facilities including the provision of hot showers, changing and toilet facilities, and equipment wash-down facilities.

The amenities for water sports participants and cyclists will be fully wheelchair accessible and include a ‘Changing Place’.

Advertisement

Full details and designs can be viewed online and submissions from the public can be sent to the council no later than Friday 15th March.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Former Fianna Fáil TD to run as independent
Advertisement
State requires medical reports in case of man accused of serious assault in Ardfert
Gardaí and Kerry Credit Unions launch campaign to combat money muling
Advertisement

Recommended

Nations League fixtures revealed
Former Fianna Fáil TD to run as independent
Victory for St. Mary's
Friday local basketball fixtures & results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus