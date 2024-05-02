Driver arrested on suspicion of drug driving in Castleisland

A driver was arrested on suspicion of drug driving in the Castleisland area.

Gardaí in Castleisland were assisted by the Kerry Roads Policing unit yesterday evening.

They intercepted a car which had no tax or insurance.

The driver failed a roadside drug test and was arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

The vehicle was seizure and the driver is due before the courts at a later date.

It's one of a number of incidents whereby drivers were caught driving under the influence of drugs in Kerry in recent days.