Advertisement
News

Driver arrested on suspicion of drug driving in Castleisland

May 2, 2024 13:14 By radiokerrynews
Driver arrested on suspicion of drug driving in Castleisland
Image from the An Garda Síochána Kerry Facebook page
Share this article

A driver was arrested on suspicion of drug driving in the Castleisland area.

Gardaí in Castleisland were assisted by the Kerry Roads Policing unit yesterday evening.

They intercepted a car which had no tax or insurance.

Advertisement

The driver failed a roadside drug test and was arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

The vehicle was seizure and the driver is due before the courts at a later date.

It's one of a number of incidents whereby drivers were caught driving under the influence of drugs in Kerry in recent days.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Average rent for new tenancies in Kerry now almost €1,100
Advertisement
Rose of Tralee CEO says it's inappropriate to comment on reports of legal action
Nominations sought for Lee Strand/Kerry Garda Youth Achievement Awards
Advertisement

Recommended

Rose of Tralee CEO says it's inappropriate to comment on reports of legal action
Average rent for new tenancies in Kerry now almost €1,100
Thursday Local Soccer Fixtures
Villa In European Action Tonight
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus