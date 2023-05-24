Dolly Parton and President of Dollywood give support to Listowel Dolly Day

Dolly Parton and the President of Dollywood have given their support to an upcoming fundraising event in Listowel.

Dolly Day is a Guinness World record attempt which will take place in the town on June 24th.

The event aims to have the largest gathering of people dressed fully in Dolly Parton costumes, all in aid of The Kerry Hospice and Comfort for Chemo.

Advertisement

America’s Queen of Country has given the attempt her backing, and has donated two nights’ accommodation in her personal tour bus, with 5 star treatment, costing over $10,000, in support.

Meanwhile, Eugene Naughton, President of the Dollywood company - which is a theme park in Dolly's Home state of Tennesse - has backed the event and will be in attendance at Dolly Day next month.

Advertisement

Information on the event and details on Dolly Day tickets can be found here .

DollyDay is an attempt to set a World Record for the largest gathering of people wearing a full head- to-toe Dolly Parton costume, in aid of The Kerry Hospice and Comfort for Chemo Kerry. With entertainment and special guests to be announced. Ticket includes wig.

Doors: 4:00pm , Last Entry: 6:00pm , Count: 6:30pm

Advertisement

Event Rules:

1. This record is based on the total number of people wearing a full head-to-toe Dolly Parton costume.

2. Costumes worn by participants must be based on clothes worn by Dolly Parton during a public appearance or performance.

Advertisement

3. All participants will be photographed before being counted.

4. Each person must be instantly recognisable as Dolly Parton. Those that do not will be discounted from the final total and won't be allowed into the counting area. This is at the final discretion of the DollyDay officials as guided by the world record guidelines.