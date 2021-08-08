Discovery of woman's body in Tralee not believed to be suspicious

The circumstances surrounding the discovery of a woman's body in Tralee yesterday morning are not believed to be suspicious.

The alarm was raised yesterday morning at around 10:20am, when Tralee gardaí were notified of a body in the water off Brewery Road, known locally as the Big River.

The woman's body was removed from the scene and brought to the county mortuary at University Hospital Kerry, where a post mortem was due to take place yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí say the results of the post mortem will determine the course of the investigation.

It's understood the incident is not being treated as suspicious.