Diocese of Kerry inviting people to take part in Mission Month

The Diocese of Kerry is inviting people to take part in Mission Month events.

The Diocese says it’s a time of global solidarity and prayer celebrated in all Catholic parishes around the world.

It also provided the opportunity to highlight the missions and life of those on missionaries overseas.

Fr Tony O’Riordan is from Cork and is based in Aleppo working as a director of the Jesuit Refugee Service in Syria.

He’ll take part in a webinar on October 19th where he’ll speak about his experience in Syria.

The webinar will start at 7.30pm and people can register in advance; the link is available on the Radio Kerry website.

To register click here:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_gb5gkKY1TQGRj5sQVjIbTA#/registration