Dingle company seeks planning again for major housing development

A Dingle-based housing company is to re-apply for planning for a major residential development in the town.

Social Housing Company has filed its latest planning application for a large development of housing with Kerry County Council.

The company was previously refused planning for 91 units at The Grove, Dingle, but has now sought planning to build 69 units at the same site.

Social Housing Company was granted permission to build over 90 private residential units at The Grove, Dingle, almost two years ago.

This was appealed to An Bórd Pleanála by a number of third parties, and the planning body overturned the council’s decision to refuse permission based on scale and density, among other concerns.

The company has now applied to Kerry County Council to build 69 units at the same site at The Grove.

This is to include a mix of single, and two-storey semi-detached and terraced houses, and assisted housing units specifically designated for older people.

In the planning files, Social Housing Company says it has taken note of An Bórd Pleanála’s previous refusal in terms of designing and planning, and the layout and design took on board its observations.

The company says its proposal is meeting the needs of the people of Dingle with two-bedroom and assisted living units, rather than the more financially rewarding and straightforward, what it called standard housing development.

The latest proposed development is also to include 141 car parking spaces, as well as bicycle parking spaces and open green areas.

Kerry County Council is due to decide on the application by 3rd December.