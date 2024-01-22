Development of UHK permanent oncology unit moves a step closer

The development of a permanent oncology unit at University Hospital Kerry has moved a step closer.

UHK says it’s submitted the stage 1 building design.

The HSE gave approval two years ago to proceed with the unit to enhance cancer care services in the community.

Advertisement

University Hospital Kerry says the submission of the stage 1 building design for the permanent oncology unit is a pivotal moment, and shows the hospital’s commitment to advancing cancer treatment in the region.

It notes the full design and construction of the stand-alone unit will unfold over the coming years.

In 2022, the HSE formally granted approval to proceed with the oncology unit project, confirming €17 million funding for it, including €2.2m for the interim unit, which opened in November.

Advertisement

The permanent oncology unit is expected to be a comprehensive facility, catering for various aspects of cancer care.

It’ll include a new outpatient unit, dedicated chemotherapy suites, isolation facilities, drug preparation unit, dedicated car parking, teaching and research facilities, and counselling and support rooms.

UHK says the development is a collaborative effort between UHK, the HSE, Comfort for Chemo Kerry and the broader community to ensure that the people of Kerry have access to world-class oncology services.

Advertisement

UHK remains committed to keeping the community informed and engaged throughout the development stages of this and other projects through its website www.uhk.ie