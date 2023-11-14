UHK opens newly renovated interim oncology day ward

University Hospital Kerry (UHK) has opened its newly renovated interim oncology day ward.

This new purpose-built space aims to meet the needs of those undergoing cancer treatment.

University Hospital Kerry first opened its oncology service in 2001 with 830 patients.

Today with over 220 new patients annually, there are over 3,000 patients under continuing surveillance.

Since 2019, the number of patients receiving cancer treatment has increased by 30%.

This prompted the reconstruction of this oncology ward, which is in a reconfigured space of the Ratoo Ward.

Since renovation, the unit has a 40% increase in capacity, allowing for a more extensive range of therapies such as immunotherapy, urgent treatments, and flexible scheduling for patients.

Specialist relaxing treatment chairs designed to comfort patients were funded by the charity, Comfort for Chemo Kerry.

A survivorship clinic has also opened, ensuring patients have the supports they need, and will initially see breast cancer patients, with plans to expand to others.

While the renovation meets the current demand, UHK plans to develop a stand-alone oncology unit to provide safe, timely, and evidence-based care for oncology patients in the future.