Department says there’s sufficient capacity in Kerry schools to cater for Ukrainian students

The Department of Education says data available to it, indicates there’s sufficient capacity within Kerry schools to cater for Ukrainian students.

Some Ukrainians are reporting that they’re struggling to get places in schools around the county, with a number being placed on waiting lists.

The latest figures, which cover up to the end of June, show there are 668 Ukrainian students enrolled in Kerry schools.

Advertisement

459 are in primary and a further 209 are enrolled in secondary schools around the county.

Nationally, the latest Department of Education figures show 7,285 Ukrainian pupils are currently enrolled in Irish schools.

The department says recent capacity surveys of schools indicates circa 50,000 available school places at primary level and approximately 20,000 at post-primary level nationally.

Advertisement

It says while its data indicates there’s sufficient capacity within Kerry schools, on a national level there are likely to be pressure points in certain areas depending on accommodation patterns.

The Department of Education adds that schools are being supported through the Regional Education and Language Teams (REALT) to use each school’s existing capacity in the most flexible way possible.