Department evaluates Kerry holiday home complex with view to housing Ukrainian refugees

Dec 1, 2023 08:09 By radiokerrynews
Department evaluates Kerry holiday home complex with view to housing Ukrainian refugees
The Department of Integration is evaluating a holiday home complex near Tralee for the purpose of housing Ukrainian refugees.

The Mountain Lodge and Cottages, which is in Annagh just outside Blennerville, was sold in August.

The new owners have offered it to the State for a contract to house refugees, who are described by the State as beneficiaries of temporary protection.

The Mountain Lodge and Cottages complex consists of a 20 bedroom, all ensuite, guesthouse with a large function room and restaurant as well as 12 three bedroom semi-detached cottages.

It’s situated on approximately 9 acres and was sold this August for €1.68 million.

The complex has been offered by the new owners to the State for the purpose of housing beneficiaries of temporary protection from Ukraine.

In a statement to Radio Kerry, the department said Ireland is now accommodating 100,145 between those fleeing Ukraine and international protection applicants.

This includes over 74,000 Ukrainian people who have sought accommodation from the State and over 26,000 international protection applicants currently in IPAS (International Protection Accommodation Services) accommodation.

The department received an offer of accommodation for beneficiaries of temporary protection (BOTPs) at the Mountain Lodge holiday homes complex. This offer is undergoing evaluation and no agreement has been entered into to date.

Radio Kerry understands that the complex may be used in order to move Ukrainian families already living in Tralee in hotel and guest house accommodation to more suitable accommodation in Blennerville.

It is not known if any such move would facilitate more Ukrainian refugees coming to Kerry to live in any vacated accommodation in Tralee.

As of the 1st of November, there were  7,000 Ukrainian refugees living in congregated settings in Kerry and a further 1800 Ukrainian citizens were living in the county -  the highest number in any county outside of  Dublin.

