Department engaging with Siamsa Tíre over its future

Jun 8, 2023 13:06 By radiokerrynews
The Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Sport, Gaeltacht and Media is in ongoing engagement with Siamsa Tíre about its future.

Earlier this week, the National Folk Theatre announced all non-profit-making productions were being suspended from June 17th for the remainder of the summer season.

It believes this will provide an opportunity to secure the necessary funding to review their offerings.

The loss of momentum due to closure during the pandemic, the changing face of the tourism market and the rising cost of living and energy prices were cited as key factors in the decision.

A spokesperson for the department, says they’ve every confidence that Siamsa Tíre will take appropriate decisions to secure its long-term future; Kerry County Council and the Arts Council are also involved in discussions.

Siamsa Tíre and its academy remain open.

