Department confirms proposed relocation of Ukrainian refugees from Louth to Kerry is off

Dec 19, 2022 13:12 By radiokerrynews
The Department of Integration has confirmed the relocation of up to 50 refugees from Louth to counties including Kerry, will not go ahead.

Up to 50 Ukrainian refugees, based in the Crown Plaza Hotel in Dundalk since March, were due to be moved to locations in Kerry, Galway, and Limerick.

There had been calls from local politicians to review the decision to move the refugees, many of whom have jobs and children attending school in the area.

The Department has told Radio Kerry News the move will now not proceed, and families will remain there during the Christmas and New Year period.

The Department added it will re-examine the accommodation situation after this period, and will maintain close communication with the families affected throughout.

