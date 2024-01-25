Advertisement
Decision due next week on Killarney nursing home and apartment complex

Jan 25, 2024 13:17 By radiokerrynews
Decision due next week on Killarney nursing home and apartment complex
A decision is due next week on plans for a large nursing home and apartment complex in Killarney.

Developer, NKP Limited applied to Kerry County Council last July for permission for a 90-bed nursing home, 18 independent living units, and 31 duplex apartments in Ballycasheen.

The council sought further information on the plans in August, and this was submitted in December.

A decision is now due on the plans on Thursday next week (February 1st).

The proposed development includes the construction of a 90-bed nursing home, with 18 independent living units, and 31 duplex apartments on lands adjoining the Ballycasheen Road and the N22 in Killarney.

The nursing and independent living units would be accommodated within a three to five storey building, and comprise 14 one-bedroom and four two-beds.

The apartments, 18 two-bedroom and 13 one-beds, are planned out in two buildings ranging in height from three to four storeys.

 

