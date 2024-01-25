Decision due next week on Killarney nursing home and apartment complex

A decision is due next week on plans for a large nursing home and apartment complex in Killarney.

Developer, NKP Limited applied to Kerry County Council last July for permission for a 90-bed nursing home, 18 independent living units, and 31 duplex apartments in Ballycasheen.

The council sought further information on the plans in August, and this was submitted in December.

A decision is now due on the plans on Thursday next week (February 1st).

The nursing and independent living units would be accommodated within a three to five storey building, and comprise 14 one-bedroom and four two-beds.

The apartments, 18 two-bedroom and 13 one-beds, are planned out in two buildings ranging in height from three to four storeys.