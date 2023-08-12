Decision due this month on large Killarney nursing home and apartment complex

A decision is due this month on plans for a large nursing home and apartment complex in Killarney.

Developer, NKP Limited has applied to Kerry County Council for planning permission to construct a ninety bed nursing home with eighteen independent living units, and thirty-one duplex apartments in Ballycasheen.

The proposals incorporate a ninety bed nursing home with eighteen independent living units, and thirty-one duplex apartments.

The nursing and independent living units would be accommodated within a three to five storey building, and comprise fourteen one-bedroom and four two-beds.

The apartments, eighteen two-bedroom and thirteen one-beds, are planned out in two buildings ranging in height from three to four storeys.

Other works include bicycle stores, an ESB substation, signage and public realm improvements.

Kerry County Council is due to make a decision by August 28th.