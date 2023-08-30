Advertisement
Decision due next month on development of new small craft harbour in Dingle

Aug 30, 2023 13:18 By radiokerrynews
Decision due next month on development of new small craft harbour in Dingle
A decision is due next month on the development of a new small craft harbour in Dingle.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has applied to Kerry County Council for planning permission to develop the new harbour.

It’s intended the new harbour will be just south of the west breakwater at Dingle inner harbour, and is to consist of 125 berths for small crafts.

The development will also require the dredging of an area of seabed, and the disposal of that material to sea, as well as installing anchoring piles, pontoons and walkways.

Kerry County Council is due to make a decision on the application by September 25th.

