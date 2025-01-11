Deadline for applications for Kerry County Council 2025 arts funding is mid-January

Applications for the Kerry County Council 2025 arts funding must be submitted by mid-January.

The council is reminding all arts festivals and artists, community arts projects, and artist in schools’ that their applications must be submitted by 1pm on January 15th.

Individual artists looking to further develop their practice or continue their arts education are encouraged to apply for the Creative Work Development, Artist in Retreat or Further Arts Education Bursary, while the Eamon Kelly Bursary is open to established artists of all disciplines, from or residing in Killarney Municipal District.

Schools are urged to collaborate with artists and make an application for the Artists in Schools Scheme This scheme is to support art projects which foster a connection between local artists, students and teachers, while enriching the school’s artistic and cultural environment.

New for 2025 is for the Youth Theatre Grant which is administered in collaboration with Kerry Local Creative Youth Partnership.

Not-for-profit companies and organisations with new and established youth theatres are invited to apply.

Applications may be submitted via https://consult.kerrycoco.ie/ or by contacting Kerry County Council Arts Office on 066 718 3541 or email [email protected].

This year the process of submitting applications is via https://consult.kerrycoco.ie/.

If people prefer applications will be accepted by email to [email protected] (forms on arts.kerrycoco.ie).

For additional information and support visit arts.kerrycoco.ie or contact the Arts Office on 066 718 3541 or email [email protected]