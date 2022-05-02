Dawn chorus to be streamed live from Killarney National Park

A dawn chorus will be streamed live from Killarney National Park at the weekend (May 7th).

The National Parks and Wildlife Services team based in Killarney will livestream the dawn chorus through the park’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/killarneynationalpark).

Beginning at 5am on Saturday, May 7th it’ll coincide with the Darkness into Light event.

Advertisement

People will be treated to a live performance of nature's finest song birds, including robins, blackbirds, wood pigeons, sparrows, and finches.

There’ll also be expert commentary from NPWS conservation rangers.

Those taking part in the event include Sean Forde, who will speak about the mythology surrounding the Abbey and Padruig ‘Brac’ O’Sullivan, who’ll speak about his 40 years’ service as a Park Ranger as well as music related to summer and the nearby Sliabh Luachra will be played by local musicians Niamh Ní Charra, Bryan O’Leary and Sharon Lyons.