Advertisement
News

Court hears young Kerry garda’s career up in smoke after caught with cocaine

Jan 29, 2025 17:38 By radiokerrynews
Court hears young Kerry garda’s career up in smoke after caught with cocaine
Share this article

A court has heard that a young garda’s promising career went up in smoke after being found with two bags of cocaine in Killarney.

26-year-old Shane O’Sullivan of Banard, Gneeveguilla, Rathmore, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of cocaine for sale or supply on February 6th 2023 in Killarney.

Mr O’Sullivan was a probationary garda at the time of the offence.

Advertisement

On February 6th 2023 at 3:20am, Inspector garda Eoin Donovan and another garda were on patrol in Killarney and observed two males acting suspiciously.

They conducted a drugs search, and found two deal bags of white powder on Shane O’Sullivan’s person.

Further searches were conducted and Mr O’Sullivan admitted to ownership of the powder and that it was cocaine.

Advertisement

Electronic communication on his phone showed he had paid a third party on the mobile banking app Revolut to source cocaine, which he himself was to provide to a friend down the line.

Mr O’Sullivan’s solicitor, Pádraig O’Connell, said this was a matter of extreme distress for his client’s entire family.

He said his client was a probationary garda at the time and he immediately resigned from his position, but he is currently in employment and involved in his community.

Advertisement

Mr O’Connell said this was an error and was at the very lowest level of offending under Section 15, possession of drugs for sale or supply.

A promising career went up in smoke, Mr O’Connell said.

Mr O’Connell asked the judge to leave his client without a conviction, as he was employed and would wish to go abroad.

Advertisement

Judge David Waters said that this man was a garda could not be considered minor, and was an aggravating factor.

Judge Waters took into account that he pleaded guilty and that he had no previous, and then convicted Mr O’Sullivan and fined him €400.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

High Court grants leave for Kerry TD to take case against super junior ministers attending cabinet
Advertisement
Michael Healy Rae has been confirmed as the Junior Minister in the Department of Agriculture
Pupils and staff evacuated following fire in Kerry school
Advertisement

Recommended

Pupils and staff evacuated following fire in Kerry school
Michael Healy Rae has been confirmed as the Junior Minister in the Department of Agriculture
High Court grants leave for Kerry TD to take case against super junior ministers attending cabinet
Council to ask HSE to provide suicide awareness training to taxi drivers, bar-staff, hairdressers and barbers
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus