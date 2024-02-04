Advertisement
Councillors vote to adopt Kerry Climate Action Plan 2024-2029

Feb 4, 2024 13:00 By radiokerrynews
Image from Kerry County Council
Kerry councillors have voted to adopt the county’s Climate Action Plan.

The draft plan, which covers the next five years, went out to public consultation and received 32 submissions.

The Kerry Climate Action Plan 2024-2029 contains 146 actions, within 24 objectives.

These include that it reduces its own greenhouse gas emissions by 51% and improve energy efficiency by 50% by 2030.

Externally, the plan sees Kerry County Council seek to influence, advocate, and facilitate climate action ambitions with the local community.

It received 32 submissions, including from public bodies, community groups, individuals, and energy companies.

These related to community engagement, active travel, flooding, among other aspects of the plan.

Minor alterations were made to the plan following the submissions, and most of the submissions required no change to the plan.

Councillors present at the meeting voted to adopt the plan, with 18 for, none against, and one abstention.

The Local Authority will now hold itself to accountability in its own areas, such as own buildings, infrastructure, systems, operation, and staff.

The council will also aim to influence, co-ordinate and facilitate, and advocate for climate action externally throughout the county.

