Councillors to write to Taoiseach for public apology for those affected by CAMHS

Kerry County Council will write to the Taoiseach calling for a public apology to be made to those affected by CAMHS.

It follows a motion at the recent full council meeting, by Fianna Fáil councillor for the Kenmare Municipal District, Michael Cahill.

Speaking at the recent full council meeting, councillor Michael Cahill described the treatment of young mental health patients in Kerry as the biggest scandal of our lifetime.

He says he has attended two meetings in the Dáil with members of the Kerry CAMHS support group; adding the children affected and their families have been neglected and destroyed.

The Fianna Fáil councillor claims that while serving as Tánaiste, Leo Varadkar said he was disturbed and worried by the findings of a review of the CAMHS service in south Kerry – both as a public representative and as a doctor.

Cllr Cahill labelled Deputy Varadkar as a hypocrite, adding it was time for the government and Taoiseach to step up and issue a state apology.

The motion to write to the government received support from fellow councillors.

Cllr Cahill also requested an emergency meeting of the Taoiseach and Kerry County Council regarding CAMHS be arranged.