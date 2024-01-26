Kerry councillor says children in mental health crises refused service by CAMHS

A Kerry councillor has alleged that some children in mental health crises are being told to attend their GPs and hospital Emergency Departments.

Sinn Féin councillor Deirdre Ferris raised the issue at the recent meeting of Kerry County Council.

Fianna Fáil councillor Norma Moriarty also asked that the council request a HSE mental health crisis team for the county, amid a dearth of services.

Cllr Ferris says since December, she’s been contacted by three families with children in crisis, who are struggling with their mental health.

She says these families are asking her for help to get their child access to CAMHS, because the service has repeatedly refused to assess their needs following referrals.

The Sinn Féin councillor said the advice these parents have received from CAMHS is to bring their child to their GP, or the hospital Emergency Department if they’re out of hours, and in crisis.

Cllr Ferris, who works in University Hospital Kerry, says the ED there has no specialised child or adolescent mental health service provision.

She said the service does not have on-site consultants, and no cover for staff leave, which are contributing to its problems.

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil councillor Norma Moriarty called on the Minister of State for Mental Health, Mary Butler, to put a crisis team for mental health in Kerry as a priority.

She said there’s an overall dearth of mental health services in Kerry.

The HSE previously told Radio Kerry that a specialised nurse-led service is available seven days a week from 9am to 5pm for people under the care of Kerry Mental Health Services.

The HSE says anyone in mental health crisis can get immediate support through their GP or Southdoc, and a liaison psychiatry service is available at Emergency Departments for those presenting in crisis.

Anyone affected by any issues in this story can receive help with Your Mental Health, which is also available on 1800 111 888, and at:

· Pieta House - 1800 247 247

· The Samaritans 116 123 or text ‘help’ to 087 2609090

· Childline 1800 666 666, or text ‘talk’ to 50101

· Text ‘hello’ to 50808

Information is also available on yourmentalhealth.ie.