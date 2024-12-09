Councillors to write to HSE urging them to remove ivy growing on former Dingle hospital

Elected councillors will write to the HSE urging them to remove ivy from a former West Kerry hospital.

It follows a motion at the recent Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne MD meeting, from Sinn Féin councillor, Robert Brosnan.

He says ivy is growing all over the front of the former Dingle Hospital and is at risk of going in under the roof.

Cllr Brosnan asked why over €400,000 in funding to redevelop the old hospital in 2021 was not used to address the issue.

He described the ivy growth as an absolute disgrace and urged action to be taken.

The motion to write to the HSE to address the issue was seconded by Fianna Fáil councillor, Breandán Fitzgerald.