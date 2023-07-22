Advertisement
Councillors to write to government requesting funding review for nursing home care

Jul 22, 2023 12:05 By radiokerrynews
Councillors to write to government requesting funding review for nursing home care
Elected members of Kerry County Council will write to the government requesting a review into public funding arrangements for long term nursing home care.

It follows a motion from Sinn Féin councillor, Deirdre Ferris, at the recent full council meeting.

Cllr Ferris says since 2020, 915 beds have been lost to the sector, due to the closure of 31 private and voluntary nursing homes.

She says many nursing homes are reporting operating losses, while costs continue to surge; recruitment and retention of staff is proving difficult and that the delivery of a pay agreement is essential.

The motion was seconded by Sinn Féin councillor, Tom Barry and supported by Independent councillor, Martin Grady.

