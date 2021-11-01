A councillor says the county is being badly let down by ancient machinery.

Independent councillor Charlie Farrelly made the claim at the Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District meeting, when discussing the condition of council-owned machines. Councillor Charlie Farrelly says members of the MD should make a formal complaint to the machinery section of the council as he believes valuable time was lost during the summer due to machinery breaking down.

In particular, he said the unavailability of a sprayer led to delays.

Councillor Farrelly, who's an employee of Kerry County Council, says while some people have done a huge job in repairing and maintaining machinery, breakdowns are a constant setback.

He says the council and the county are being badly let down by ancient machinery, and it's no reflection on the competence of the machinery operators.

Earlier this year, Radio Kerry showed that the maintenance of four 23-year-old diggers cost over a quarter of a million over five years and that many of the machines are over 20-years-old.