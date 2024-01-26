Advertisement
News

Councillor hopes Kerryman newspaper not affected by Mediahuis redundancies

Jan 26, 2024 17:44 By radiokerrynews
Councillor hopes Kerryman newspaper not affected by Mediahuis redundancies
A county councillor says he hopes The Kerryman newspaper will not be affected by voluntary redundancies announced by the company which owns it.

Mediahuis Ireland announced this week that it is seeking voluntary redundancies of roughly 10% of its staff.

Fine Gael councillor Michael Foley says The Kerryman, through its staff, provides a valuable service to this county, and to the diaspora keeping them updated.

He said it’s of a high standard and should be maintained, and said he hopes the staff won’t be affected by these cuts.

Mediahuis Ireland has told Radio Kerry the 10% target is general across all divisions both North and South, and there is no particular focus on any individual title, but the voluntary redundancy is open to all employees to apply.

