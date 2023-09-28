Councillor claims condition of the Ring of Kerry road is an embarrassment

A County Councillor claims driving the Ring of Kerry road is an embarrassment due to the condition of it.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill made the claim during the recent Kenmare Municipal District meeting.

He brought a motion before the meeting seeking an update from Kerry County Council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland on the sections of the road that are due for upgrades.

Cllr Michael Cahill says the Ring of Kerry road is a valuable asset to the county and has some of the best scenery in the world.

He believes 70% of the road needs upgrading; he says they need to campaign harder to secure the proper funding to keep the road up to standard.

Cllr Cahill says bus drivers have been complaining about the condition of the road and he also referenced the need for hedge cutting to ensure tourists and everyone travelling the route can see the views, claiming many of the beauty spots are over grown.

In response to his motion, Kerry County Council says there are currently five significant TII funded road widening and realignment schemes being progressed on the N70 Ring of Kerry road.

The council also says there are a further two pavement improvement schemes progressing through the design stage.