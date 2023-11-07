Councillor cautiously reassured that steps taken to help prevent future flash flooding in Tralee

A Kerry County Councillor says he feels cautiously reassured that steps have been taken to help prevent against another flash flooding event in Tralee.

Last June many businesses and homes were flooded in what was described as a once-in-a-500-year event.

In June, around 30 millimetres of rain fell in a 40-minute period in Tralee resulting in heavy flooding.

Sinn Féin councillor Cathal Foley and Fianna Fáil councillor Mikey Sheehy both tabled motions relating to flooding in Tralee at the recent MD meeting.

They asked the council to outline what measures have been taken and what plans are in place to prevent flooding similar to what happened last June.

The council inspected, cleaned and jetted various locations around Tralee to ensure the network was operating efficiently and says gully’s in the town are cleaned routinely during the year.

Kerry County Council added that over the past number of years, the Tralee MD has been successful in attaining Climate Change Adaptation and Resilience funding from the Department of Transport for a number of projects focussed on improving storm water management.

The successful projects for this year include storm water upgrades along the L-2073 Clash road, weir maintenance along the Big River, the installation and repair of non-return valves at Castlecountess Pump Station and the procurement of a storm pump at Fels Point.

Cllr Cathal Foley says he is cautiously optimistic that the measures taken by the council will prevent similar flooding events in the town in the future:

Kerry County Council says the Tralee MD will continue to seek funding to address localised issues that may arise.