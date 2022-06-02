Councillor calls for assessment of Tralee road

There are calls for Kerry County Council to assess the road surface at Court House Lane in Tralee.

Labour councillor Terry O'Brien made the call at a recent meeting of Tralee Municipal District.

Cllr O Brien says the road is horrific and something needs to be done to prevent an accident.

Advertisement

He suggested that council officials implement temporary measures on the road or move to close it as it's dangerous.

In response, Kerry County Council said the road was included in its 2022 Restoration Improvement Programme.