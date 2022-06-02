Advertisement
Councillor calls for assessment of Tralee road

Jun 2, 2022 12:06 By radiokerrynews
There are calls for Kerry County Council to assess the road surface at Court House Lane in Tralee.

Labour councillor Terry O'Brien made the call at a recent meeting of Tralee Municipal District.

Cllr O Brien says the road is horrific and something needs to be done to prevent an accident.

He suggested that council officials implement temporary measures on the road or move to close it as it's dangerous.

In response, Kerry County Council said the road was included in its 2022 Restoration Improvement Programme.

 

