Council urge government to confirm long term plans regarding asylum seekers in Killarney

Jan 19, 2023 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Council urge government to confirm long term plans regarding asylum seekers in Killarney
Cllr Maura Healy-Rae (Non-Party) Killarney area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
Elected members of Kerry County Council will write to the Taoiseach regarding the number of asylum seekers in Killarney.

It follows a motion from Independent councillor for the Killarney MD, Maura Healy Rae, at the recent full council meeting.

Cllr Maura Healy-Rae raised the motion to write to the Taoiseach and relevant ministers - to find out what the long term plan regarding the number of asylum seekers and refugees currently in Killarney is.

Cllr Healy-Rae said the government need to ensure there won’t be negative implications for the tourism sector once the season begins.

She says elected members of Killarney MD have not received a comprehensive response from the government on the current situation, only soundbites.

Cllr Healy-Rae said IPAS and government need to give more clarity and to provide information on where they intend to accommodate refugees if they’ll no longer be housed in current accommodation by May – in particular, mothers and children who have integrated into local communities and have places in schools and jobs.

Cllr Healy-Rae says critical services in the Killarney area are at breaking point, but the question is what additional services the government have implemented to deal with the current situation and they intend to implement in advance of the tourism season.

The council moved with the motion to write and request an urgent meeting with government officials to deal with the issues.

 

