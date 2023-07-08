Council to treat rhododendron in Ballyseedy Wood later this year

Rhododendron growing in Ballyseedy Wood will be treated later this year.

The Tralee Municipal District received €30,000 funding for improvements and maintenance works within Ballyseedy Wood.

As part of these works an assessment of rhododendron and Japanese Knotweed was undertaken by council staff.

Japanese Knotweed will be treated in late September or October, while rhododendron will be treated later this year.

Sinn Fein councillor Cathal Foley called for all efforts to remove these invasive species from Ballyseedy Wood at the recent Tralee MD meeting.

He says it’s a great amenity, adding it would be a shame if such species took it over.