Council to review parts of Listowel's storm drainage system

Kerry County Council will conduct a review of parts of Listowel’s storm drainage system.

This follows flooding in areas of the town last Friday.

At this week's meeting of Kerry County Council, members heard that 21 millimetres of rain fell in under two hours, during the yellow weather warning.

Advertisement

Kerry County Council told members that the areas worst affected by rainfall in Listowel were in Dromin, Clieveragh and the John B Keane Road, resulting in dislodged manholes.

Fine Gael councillor for the Listowel Municipal District, Mike Kennelly, raised a motion requesting immediate action in the area for businesses and homes under threat of flooding.

Cllr Kennelly said the council must act, as people are now fearful of floods every time it rains.

Advertisement

Sinn Féin councillor Tom Barry added something needed to be done quickly, as families are being continuously impacted, and forced to take drastic measures out of fear of having their homes flooded.

Cathoirleach of Listowel MD Aoife Thornton praised council staff's efforts during the recent flood; she said a drainage system map of urban Listowel should be made available, to assess the system through the town.

In response, the council said a survey of all relevant pipes will be carried out, and that a gully assessment is currently being carried out on the Clieveragh Road.

Advertisement

The local authority will also be liaising with landowners and carrying out a walkover on the off road drainage systems to see if there any improvements that can be carried out, and confirmed it will engage with Uisce Éireann and the OPW on the matter.