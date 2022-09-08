Council to complete 120 social housing units in Tralee MD this year

120 social housing units will be completed by the council in the Tralee MD this year.

Kerry County Council released the figures at the recent meeting of the Tralee Municipal District, following a query from Labour councillor Terry O’Brien.

It also says works on 70 social and affordable houses are due to begin in the MD next year.

Sinn Féin councillor Cathal Foley asked Kerry County Council how many social and affordable housing units are due to begin in the MD next year.

The council says it'll start work on an estimated 70 units during 2023.

These include eight units in Áras na Cluana, Mitchels Road; 16 units in Clogharesta; 27 on Matt Talbot Road which are subject to Part 8 approval and 19 units in Garryruth, which are also subject to Part 8 approval.

The council says it’ll continue to advance other proposals and explore additional delivery opportunities.

In addition, there’ll be delivery by approved housing bodies under their element of the delivery programme.

Meanwhile, the council also confirmed that it'll complete 120 houses this year, after Labour councillor Terry O’Brien sought an update.

These comprise 21 units in Cluain no Géise, Ballyrickard which were completed in August.

A further eight units in Rahoonane; 30 units in Croogorts and 61 units in Cluain Láir, Lohercannon which will all be completed in the coming weeks.