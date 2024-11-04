Advertisement
Council tells Killarney MD meeting it can't afford to repair bridge "crumbling like block of cheese"

Nov 4, 2024 08:41 By radiokerrynews
A Killarney Municipal District councillor has proposed remedial works on an East Kerry bridge, which he says is 'crumbling like a block of cheese'.

Kerry Independent Alliance councillor John O'Donoghue says the bridge on the Woodline Road is a danger to everyone who travels it.

He claims there was a large increase in traffic crossing the bridge when works began on the Kilcummin Sewerage Scheme.

Council management say the bridge on the Woodline Road will be considered as part of the upcoming Bridge Rehabilitation Funding submission to the Department of Transport.

Killarney MD Engineer, John Ahern suspects the bridge is structurally sound with just the parapets in need of repair.

He cautioned Bridge Rehabilitation Funding is very limited, with just €845,000 allocated to the whole county this year, the equivalent of six bridge repairs.

Independent councillor Niall "Botty” O'Callaghan said excessive health and safety requirements are preventing important bridge repairs being completed, by making them far more onerous and expensive than necessary.

Mr Ahern said there used to be a fund specifically for bridge parapets but now all bridge repairs must come from the same pot, which is allocated on a priority basis ranked according to structural and safety risks, its annual average daily traffic (AADT), and its connectivity.

He said it is extremely frustrating because there are 13 bridges in Killarney MD alone in need of works.

