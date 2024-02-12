Kerry County Council says a tender process for a section of the South Kerry Greenway has begun.

Construction works on the 27km stretch of greenway commenced last year; with the project now commencing to tendering for the 8km route between Kells and Mountain Stage.

In November 2020, An Bord Pleanála granted planning permission for a 27-kilometre greenway from Glenbeigh to just outside Cahersiveen.

Works on the approved route began last year, with the council now commencing the process for the next construction package.

The council says the most complex and challenging areas of the project are on this 8km stretch, including the heritage structures between Mountain Stage and Kells Post Office.

The project is subject to strict environmental codes due to the greenways proximity to a number of Special Areas of Conservation (SAC) and Special Protection Areas (SPA).

Construction is required to be carried out in accordance with the Construction Environmental Management Plan (CEMP); while environmental management forms a key part of the projects successful execution.

The council says pre-qualified candidates may be invited to participate in the second stage tender.

It added tender competition will be awarded on the basis of the Most Economically Advantageous Tender based on Award Criteria made up of 70 (Quality) and 30 (Price).