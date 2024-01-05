Public consultation to take place on new proposals for South Kerry greenway sections not initially approved

The public will get to have their say on new proposals for sections of the South Kerry greenway which weren’t initially approved by An Bord Pleanála.

In November 2020, An Bord Pleanála granted planning permission for a 27-kilometre greenway from Glenbeigh to just outside Cahersiveen.

Kerry County Council had sought permission for an almost 32km route stretching to Renard.

A consultant was procured last year (2023) to revisit the sections of the greenway between Cahersiveen and Renard that weren’t approved by An Bord Pleanála.

Kerry County Council says the consultant will develop new proposals which will be advanced to the statutory consent process in 2024 or 2025.

It adds that there will be public consultation on these proposals this year.

Work on the 27km route that’s been approved by An Bord Pleanála is continuing, with site clearance substantially complete on a 5km section between Glenbeigh and the N70 road overbridge (L-11652) at Coolnaharragill Upper; drainage works and accommodation works are progressing in this area.

The council says the most complex and challenging areas of the project are the heritage structures between Mountain Stage and Kells Post Office.

Preliminary market consultation is being undertaken before procuring the main contractor for these works; the main contractor will be appointed in the second or third quarter to undertake this two-year contract.

Investigative works have begun on the section between Kells Post Office and the proposed N70 underpass at Gortnagree; the council says it’s intended to start works in this area in 2024.

Further surveys have commenced between the proposed N70 underpass at Foilmore and Caherciveen, and the advance works for this section will also start this year.

Kerry County Council says the land acquisition process for the scheme is underway and negotiations with landowners and agents are progressing well.