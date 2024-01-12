Council investigating feasibility of providing bike repair station along popular Killarney cycleway

Kerry County Council is investigating the feasibility of providing a bike repair station along a popular cycleway in Killarney.

It follows a motion at the recent MD meeting from Labour councillor Marie Moloney.

She said such an amenity along the route between Ross Road and Muckross would be hugely beneficial to cyclists and tourists cycling in this area.

Cllr Moloney says such stations – which include wrenches, tyre levers, allen keys and pumps – are available on other popular cycle routes.

In response, Kerry County Council said the National Transport Authority is funding such infrastructure for greenways, but not on cycleways; however, it will conduct investigations.

The motion was seconded by Fiann Fáil councillor, Niall Kelleher.