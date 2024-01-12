Advertisement
News

Council investigating feasibility of providing bike repair station along popular Killarney cycleway

Jan 12, 2024 10:25 By radiokerrynews
Council investigating feasibility of providing bike repair station along popular Killarney cycleway
Share this article

Kerry County Council is investigating the feasibility of providing a bike repair station along a popular cycleway in Killarney.

It follows a motion at the recent MD meeting from Labour councillor Marie Moloney.

She said such an amenity along the route between Ross Road and Muckross would be hugely beneficial to cyclists and tourists cycling in this area.

Advertisement

Cllr Moloney says such stations – which include wrenches, tyre levers, allen keys and pumps – are available on other popular cycle routes.

In response, Kerry County Council said the National Transport Authority is funding such infrastructure for greenways, but not on cycleways; however, it will conduct investigations.

The motion was seconded by Fiann Fáil councillor, Niall Kelleher.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Whole Limerick to Foynes Project set to be complete by end of 2030
Advertisement
Cllr reiterates call for submissions of interest for multi-purpose arena in Tralee to be advertised
Woman sent forward for trial in connection fatal Kenmare crash
Advertisement

Recommended

Castleisland Bingo Every Tuesday Night
Warriors welcome Demons this evening
Kerry FC begin season tonight
Friday local basketball fixtures & results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus