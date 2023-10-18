Advertisement
News

Council continuously monitoring safety of Listowel junction at centre of controversy

Oct 18, 2023 11:05 By radiokerrynews
Council continuously monitoring safety of Listowel junction at centre of controversy
Share this article

The council says it's continuing to monitor the safety of a Listowel junction which has been converted from a roundabout to traffic lights.

The altering of the junction connecting the John B Keane Road, William Street, and the Clieveragh or Ballylongford Road in Listowel has caused concern among motorists and councillors.

The changes were initially made in August and modifications were made in September after concerns were raised.

Advertisement

Fine Gael councillor Mike Kennelly raised the issue again at the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council, stating motorists were fearful of the junction.

Frank Hartnett of Kerry County Council stated the council is constantly monitoring these lights and the safety of this junction.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry County Councillor claims under-investment in roads is contributing to fatal collisions
Advertisement
Over 1,600 homes and businesses in Kerry without power
Over 2,000 Junior Certificate students to receive results today
Advertisement

Recommended

County Football Championship Semi-Finals play out this weekend
Cian Healy may return for Leinster for start of URC this weekend
Wednesday local basketball fixtures and results
New Zealand looking to keep 100% record in Cricket World Cup
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus