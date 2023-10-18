Council continuously monitoring safety of Listowel junction at centre of controversy

The council says it's continuing to monitor the safety of a Listowel junction which has been converted from a roundabout to traffic lights.

The altering of the junction connecting the John B Keane Road, William Street, and the Clieveragh or Ballylongford Road in Listowel has caused concern among motorists and councillors.

The changes were initially made in August and modifications were made in September after concerns were raised.

Fine Gael councillor Mike Kennelly raised the issue again at the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council, stating motorists were fearful of the junction.

Frank Hartnett of Kerry County Council stated the council is constantly monitoring these lights and the safety of this junction.