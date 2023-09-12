Modifications made to Listowel junction at centre of controversy

Modifications have been made to a Listowel junction which was converted from a roundabout to traffic lights last month causing outrage.

The altering of the junction connecting the John B Keane Road, William Street, and the Clieveragh or Ballylongford Road in Listowel has angered motorists and councillors.

It was revealed at the Listowel Municipal District meeting that works were carried out yesterday (Monday) and more are expected this week to relieve issues.

The meeting was also told the change to traffic lights was a condition laid down by An Bord Pleanála in the permission for the Listowel Bypass.

Since this junction was changed from a roundabout to traffic lights, motorists have raised a number of concerns – the lights changing so fast that few vehicles get through, problems turning right, and pedestrians not having enough time to cross the road.

Councillors raised these issues at the Listowel Municipal District meeting yesterday, querying why it’s taken several weeks to rectify these problems and why the junction was changed.

Municipal District Manager, John Kennelly, says as part of the approval for the bypass by An Bord Pleanála, the junction had to change to traffic lights.

Tracy Smith of the Kerry National Road Design Office gave an update on the bypass, saying several changes were made to the junction yesterday morning (Monday).

Boxes have been drawn on the road for right turning, as well as guidelines for turning; and yellow boxes have been installed at the junctions of O’Connell’s Avenue and Kerry Agri on William Street.

She also noted that the people who installed the traffic lights are in Listowel this week.

The lights currently work on a sensor system, but additional sensors will be installed which will pick up on more cars queueing.

Ms Smith noted there will be no road closures next week during the Listowel Harvest Festival racing meeting.

It’s expected the Listowel Bypass will be open in April or May next year.